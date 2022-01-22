Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 186,895 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186,895 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.78% of World Fuel Services worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $251,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.