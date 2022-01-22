Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 82,902 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

