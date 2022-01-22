Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 1,503,198 Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,503,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,799,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.58% of Lilium as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

LILM stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31. Lilium GmbH has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

