Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 61,829 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 169.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

