Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 83,205 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.65% of Visteon worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Visteon stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

