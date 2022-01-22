Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,087 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

