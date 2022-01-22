AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. AllSafe has a market cap of $109,706.33 and $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

