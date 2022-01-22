Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 170,004 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALST)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.