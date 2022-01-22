Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $68.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,601.84. 2,087,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,732. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,824.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

