Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

GOOG opened at $2,601.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,824.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

