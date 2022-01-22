AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,027 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 142.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

