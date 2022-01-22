AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,403 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.