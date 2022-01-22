AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

