AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

