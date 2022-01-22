AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

