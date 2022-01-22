AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

KIM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

