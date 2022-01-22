AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 186.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

Shares of MPWR opened at $397.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,191. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

