AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,935 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

