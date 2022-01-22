Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

