AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) Shares Down 12.6%

AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) shares traded down 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($1.03). 5,477,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,846,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.17).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.74. The company has a market cap of £352.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other AltShares Trust news, insider Sarah Gow purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($72,042.57).

