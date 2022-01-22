Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3,414.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,841.41 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.