American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.24% of Patterson Companies worth $65,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.