American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $79,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 62.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $115.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.