American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,970 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 33.44% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $71,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QINT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

