American Century Companies Inc. Buys 31,183 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $74,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $243.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

