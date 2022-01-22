American Century Companies Inc. Buys 9,787 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $78,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

