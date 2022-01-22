American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of MarketAxess worth $61,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $364.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

