American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,081,715 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of General Electric worth $77,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,539,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

