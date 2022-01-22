American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.64% of Five Below worth $63,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.52 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

