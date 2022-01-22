American Century Companies Inc. Has $59.98 Million Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 139,811 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.46% of Enviva Partners worth $59,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVA opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

