American Century Companies Inc. Has $61.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623,131 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $61,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 441,759 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $7,693,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $14.20 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

