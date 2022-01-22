American Century Companies Inc. Has $64.11 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,457 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Quanta Services worth $64,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

