American Century Companies Inc. Has $64.49 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Graco worth $64,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 29.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

