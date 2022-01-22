American Century Companies Inc. Has $66.36 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Extra Space Storage worth $66,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $195.48 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

