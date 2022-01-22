American Century Companies Inc. Has $68.26 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of KLA worth $68,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

KLAC stock opened at $373.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

