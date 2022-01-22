American Century Companies Inc. Has $75.09 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4,138.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057,676 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of NIO worth $75,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

