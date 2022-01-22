American Century Companies Inc. Has $76.80 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $76,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

