American Century Companies Inc. Has $77.82 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $77,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 732.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

