American Century Companies Inc. Has $85.83 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $85,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 308,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after buying an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after buying an additional 302,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.