American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $63,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $41,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

