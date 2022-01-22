American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 359,156 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.57% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $72,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

