American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,603,689 American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,603,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 80.18% of American Century Multisector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $526,000.

NYSEARCA MUSI opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

