American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4,819.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $64,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.