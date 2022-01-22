American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $57,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.