American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Barrick Gold worth $66,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.