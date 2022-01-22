American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Gates Industrial worth $77,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.