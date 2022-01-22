American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.35% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $74,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTVE. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.48 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

