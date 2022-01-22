American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,232 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.91% of PagerDuty worth $67,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $35,826,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 74.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 669,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 179.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 536,857 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

In related news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

