American Century Companies Inc. Sells 185,455 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of argenx worth $67,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 21.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 8.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,416,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in argenx by 97.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in argenx by 19.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.24.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

