American Century Companies Inc. Sells 186,025 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,025 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Enphase Energy worth $82,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

